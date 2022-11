Not Available

Take His Legs is the remarkable story of the birth of Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) in the UK, and the rise of the Warrington Wolves PDRL team, from open trial, to World Champions in just six months. This one-off special follows comedian and host of the award-winning The Last Leg, Adam Hills as he embarks on a personal, physical and emotional journey to live out his boyhood dream to play competitive rugby league.