Shot in Indianapolis, Indiana at Clowes Hall on August 31st, 2010 and directed by Doug Spangenberg...SETLIST: 1. Voodoo 2. Down The Rabbit Hole 3. Ring Of Fire 4. Fever 5. Sleepwalker 6. Whataya Want From Me 7. Soaked 8. Aftermath 9. Sure Fire Winners 10. Strut 11. Music Again 12. If I Had You...ENCORE: 13. 20th Century Boy