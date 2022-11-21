Adaminte Vaariyellu

Not Available

Aadaminte Vaariyellu is a 1983 Malayalam film directed by K.G. George and starring Srividya, Suhasini, and Soorya. The film handles issues of women. Vasanthi has to mother three generations of her family in addition to her daytime job. She finds liberation by escaping into madness and a mental asylum. Alice is married to a ruthless businessman and seeks solace in affairs. When she is refused a divorce, she commits suicide. When both the middleclass women prefer self-destruction as their way to liberation, the third, a brutally exploited housemaid, Ammini ends up in a home for women, but latter helps all the inmates of this home to break out of the suffocating atmosphere of the home to freedom.