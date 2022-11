Not Available

Adam is an old man who has spent his life dedicated to his work and forgot to live, now he does not know how to speak to the woman he loves. Eva is a widow who has been a mother, grandmother, but over the years she has forgotten how to feel as a woman. One day through a peculiar forbidden apple, their lives intersect, now they have to face their loneliness and rediscover who they are in order to overcome fears and live a new beginning.