The registered activity, the artist uses a wide range of physical and visual expression to refer to the issues of birth, physicality and sexuality, both in the semantic and iconic. It also refers to "shocking" the language of performance art operating with nudity, violence, or, as here, using dead animals. Despite the physical and sexual striking impression share, the artist remains all the time in the garment. At the end of disguises, but from the eyes of the audience hides her tight cocoon. Constructing a symbolic expression of a structured situation is accompanied by a strong emphasis on the visual dimension of the action. Sophisticated structure semantically-formal Tyszkiewicz present in the films are played in the material world and translated into performance art.