Adaptation: Kentucky

    If we can’t beat ‘em, eat ‘em!” is the slogan of Two Rivers Fisheries in Wickliffe, Kentucky. Chinese-American entrepreneur Angie Yu exports wild-caught Asian carp, an invasive species in the Mississippi River ecosystem, to 11 nations where carp is much-appreciated. She is also working to instill a love for carp among Americans, despite its stigma as a “trash fish.” Scientist and filmmaker Alizé Carrère celebrates the transformation of an aquatic invader into an economic and culinary treasure, seeing it as a creative adaptation in an ever-changing world.

