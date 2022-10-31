Adaptive Handgun

Not Available

Adaptive, efficient and effective. Special Operations Veteran Travis Haley delivers a modern handgun fighting program for military, government contractors, law enforcement officers, responsible armed citizens and competitors built around mindset and skill. Fundamental mechanics are broken down to granular levels, demonstrated and explained, giving students a deeper understanding of what the body does under stress. Bringing together knowledge, skill and survivability to find and overcome failure points, building true problem solvers that can react to dynamic situations.