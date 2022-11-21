Not Available

Adavi Donga is action romance based movie in which, Sharada who fights against the smuggling ring of Rao GopalRao in the forest loses her son as a child and her husband is help captive. She is disappointed when she seeks help from her brother (jaggayya) and vows on destroying the people who destroyed her life.The kid meanwhile grows up like a Tarzan in the jungle without knowing how to speak. Radha and her friends come to the jungle for sight seeing and Radha gets lost and is helped by chiru and she falls for his innocence and behavior.Chiranjeevi is once caught by the police when he tries to kill people who tried to smuggle animals. Then Sarada realises that Chiranjeevi is her son and names him as Kalidasu and educates him to fight with the criminals.He also realises that radha is the daughter of his uncle Jaggayya and they fall in love. Rest of story is about how Chiru takes revange upon Raogopal rao.