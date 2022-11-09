Not Available

It’s a story of a once-wealthy joint family staying in a 200-year-old decrepit house full of ghosts. Four brothers live with their family. They are the grandsons of late Raybahadur Dhumrokolap (Soumitra), whose ghost stays there in the house along with his dead khansama and aunt. Like all the old houses, there’s also a hidden treasure and a clue which leads to it. The family desperately searches for the treasure, finding which will ensure the end of their falling conditions and save the house from a ruthless promoter (Shankar Chakraborty).