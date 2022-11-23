Not Available

The entire plot focuses on the romance between Arjun (Dhruva Sarja) and Poorna (Radhika Pandith). On their wedding day, Arjun fails to turn up at the registration office, leaving Poorna upset. Then starts a love-hate friendship between them. The plot thickens when Poorna introduces Tarun (Tarun Chandra) to Arjun and tells him that she’s engaged to him. Unperturbed, Arjun narrates his romantic days with Poorna to Tarun. Poorna decides to leave for Delhi to get engaged to Tarun. The story takes a new turn here when Asha (Anushri), a friend of Poorna, tells her why Arjun couldn’t come to the marriage registration office and how he saved her life that day. The incident changes Poorna’s attitude towards Arjun. What was the incident?