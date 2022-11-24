Addicted to Acting

Not Available

The Ernst Busch Academy is one of Germany's best respected acting schools, and every year hundreds of would-be thespians apply in hopes that they'll be chosen for their rigorous program of study. Filmmaker Andres Veiel chose four students at random as they were accepted at the Busch Academy, and in the documentary Die Spielwuetigen, he allows us to eavesdrop on them as they spend four years learning their craft and growing from callow youngsters to adults in search of their big break.