Adele at the BBC

In this one-off BBC Music exclusive celebrating the release of her new album 25, Adele performs some of her world-famous classic tracks, as well as eagerly awaited new material, accompanied by her band in front of a live studio audience. Plus host Graham Norton talks to Adele about her career and extraordinary life to date. There's also some fun to be had as Adele gets up close and personal with some of her biggest fans. The show includes Adele's first television performance of Skyfall since the 85th Academy Awards in February 2013, where she won Best Original Song for the theme music to the 23rd James Bond film. Broadcast on BBC One on 20 November, 2015.