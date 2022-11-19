Adele Givens: The Original Queen

Not Available

Adele Givens is hilarious! This Queen of Comedy alumnus proves that she can be just as funny--and just as raunchy--as the fellas in this hysterical 1-hour stand- up comedy concert. Adele discusses outrageous current events, relationships, money, and who's really running things...she pulls no punches. Adele Givens truly delivers an infectious and sidesplitting performance proving that when it comes down to it, women truly are the masters of the universe. The Platinum Comedy Series is proud to welcome Adele Givens to its prestigious line-up of top quality comedians. GET YOUR LAUGH ON!