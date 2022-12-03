Adele - Live at Glastonbury - 2016, Jun 25

Not Available

As she readily admits stress beyond comprehension before a live performance, Adele gave an amazing concert at the Glastonbury Festival 2016. The event brought together the biggest names in the music scene as Muse or Coldplay who rubbed shoulders more underground artists such as our Christine and the Queens who attended Glastonbury for the first time. It was also a baptism of fire for Adele who, as usual, has captivated audiences with her powerful voice and her humor so natural. The Hello interpreter offered its fans from his greatest hits in number - Skyfall, Someone Like You, or Hometown Glory - it was able to mix tracks of 25, his latest opus.