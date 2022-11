Not Available

Just days after the release of her record-breaking sophomore album, 21, British sensation Adele performed for a small group of lucky fans at the Santa Monica Bay Womans Club in Santa Monica, CA. Her powerful voice filled the elegant ballroom with hits like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You” from 21 and “Chasing Pavements” from her Grammy-winning debut album, 19, as well as a cover of the soul classic “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”