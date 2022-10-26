Not Available

Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer Adele performs a special one-night only concert in New York at Radio City Music Hall. This extraordinary performance marks the artist's first concert in the U.S. since fall 2011 and her largest show to date in New York. Adele recently released her highly anticipated new album, 25. The album's first single, "Hello," shot to the top of charts around the globe upon release on October 23. The video for "Hello" was also released on October 23 and amassed over 146 million views in just one week. "Adele Live in New York City" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Adele and Jonathan Dickins, and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller.