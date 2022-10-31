Adele: VH1 Unplugged

Not Available

Earlier this month Adele stopped by a studio in Harlem to perform a six-song set for VH1 Unplugged. We have the song known as “The Contradictions Track,” which is “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman,” in advance of the show’s online premiere March 3. It may seem like a dangerous move for any singer to cover Aretha Franklin. Is there a more surefire way to feel inadequate? But Adele smartly introduced the song by saying she wouldn’t attempt to reinterpret it. While we agree with her sentiment (and respect for Aretha), turns out no disclaimer was needed. Listening up-close to Adele’s mellow but true rendition, which required only minimal guitar and keys, it seemed to us there is no one Adele can’t cover with her powerful, nuanced singing.