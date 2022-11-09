Not Available

Vishal and Jyoti come from different backgrounds, but fall in love, and in spite of oppositions from both the couples' sides, are married. After marriage, they settle down to some wedded bliss, but misunderstandings create problems. These problems persist even when Jyoti gives birth to healthy baby boy, Lucky (Master Lucky). Jyoti and Vishal also own a former winning racehorse, and Vishal is a jockey, who used to ride him. Due to failing health, Vishal has been advised by his doctor not to ride anymore. Lucky grows up and his parents separate, and Lucky lives with his dad. He is brought up to think that his mom has passed away. So when Jyoti re-enters his life, she is introduced to him as "aunty". Will Lucky ever come to know of his real mother? Will Vishal ever to able to ride again? Will Jyoti and Vishal patch up their differences in the interest of their son?