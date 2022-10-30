Adhinayakudu

Not Available

Harischandra Prasad (Nandamuri Balakrishna) is an influential leader in Rayalaseema and he treats all his people as his children. To provide jobs to them, he decides to build a huge steel plant with the assistance of foreign collaborators. But Ramappa (Pradeep Rawat) and his assistant (Kota Srinivasa Rao) oppose this. They hatch a plan to eliminate him. His son Ramakrishna (Nandamuri Balakrishna) thwart the villain’s plans. But the story takes a cruel twist as the villains strike at the heart of the family by using Bobby (Nandamuri Balakrishna).