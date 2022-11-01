Not Available

Suribabu (Jagapathi) is a man who does not stand injustice and believes in serving people. And he is unemployed. His godfather Sriramulu (Parachuri), a good local leader decides to get him a job at CM office and speaks to CM (Ahuti Prasad). Suri joins as PS to CM but a sequence of events happen and Sriramulu is killed. His last wish is to see Suri into politics and in no time, Suri an ordinary PS becomes an MLA. Meanwhile, he is also in love with Rajeshwari (Shraddha) a doctor. Eventually he forms PDF (Progress Democratic Front), a group of independent MLAs. With his coalition with Progress Party, in no time, Suri also becomes the Chief Minister and takes the help of honest cop Hamsa (Hamsa Nandini) to weed out the evil elements. How does he become CM and what challenges he faces forms the rest of the story.