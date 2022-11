Not Available

Meera, a blind woman who plays the violin as part of a blind orchestra at a church, is joyous when she gets back her eyesight as a result of an eye transplant. But her joy is shortlived as she soon starts having visions of the ghostly image of a woman, that seems to follow her around. Her psychiatrist Arvind(Arvind), who is also in love with her, is initially skeptical but strange happenings convince him otherwise and he begins to help her understand whats behind her visions.