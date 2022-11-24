Not Available

Angelica, a beautiful and talented girl, comes out of the orphanage and finds work in a secular center. The son of the owner, Alkis, urges her to become a singer and, of course, she is not late to become a star. Some day, however, he learns that the orphanage was visited by an elderly gentleman, Mr. Nicolas, looking for a little girl he had left there many years ago, who was called Angeliki. He immediately searches for him, finds him and so father and daughter get together. Meanwhile, she is sexually related to Alkis.Aaccident, however, causes Angeliki to be blinded so goes to America for treatment. The forced separation and the existence of another woman do not ultimately alienate the young couple and their love will prove to be superior to all obstacles.