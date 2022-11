Not Available

Basheer (Jagathy) is rescued by a cargo ship while lost at sea. Basheer has had a partial memory loss and he struggles to find out what has happened to him. The captain of the ship (Lalu Alex) tries to get him back to land, but he runs into several legal troubles due to the lack of documents with Basheer to prove his identity. Bhaskara Pillai (Mamootty), a lawyer decides to help out Basheer seeing his plight. The plot thickens when there's an attempted murder on Basheer.