Adios Fidel. - Die letzte Reise des Comandante

According to the official Cuban version, Fidel Castro died on his bed on November 25, 2016. Sixty years after his arrival on the island, with his troop of guerrillas who came to fight the Batista dictatorship, the director went to meet Cubans who talk about the Lider Maximo, who escaped - according to rumor - more than 630 assassination attempts! For his funeral, Fidel Castro had orchestrated a spectacular procession before his death so that his ashes crossed the island on the same route - in reverse - that he carried out when he was young.