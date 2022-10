Not Available

It is a black comedy that expresses the contradictions, passions and miseries of a Venezuelan man who has climbed the social ladder on the basis of the easy wealth, devoid of the concept of effort and shows a way of being Venezuelan. The glitz, and the schizophrenia characterize the character. Oswaldo is tired of enduring the tedium of his wife and lives a passionate affair with a television star. For him, the center of his life is the money to buy anything and anyone.