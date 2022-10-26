1971

Adios Sabata

  • Action
  • Western
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 21st, 1971

Studio

PEA

Set in Mexico under the rule of Emperor Maximilian I, Sabata is hired by the guerrilla leader Señor Ocaño to steal a wagonload of gold from the Austrian army. However, when Sabata and his partners Escudo and Ballantine obtain the wagon, they find it is not full of gold but of sand, and that the gold was taken by Austrian Colonel Skimmel. So Sabata plans to steal back the gold.

Cast

Dean ReedBallantine
Ignazio SpallaEscudo
Gérard HerterColonel Skimmel
Salvatore BorgheseSeptiembre
Franco FantasiaSeñor Ocaño
Joseph P. PersaudGitano, Revolutionary who does Flaminco dance of death

View Full Cast >

Images