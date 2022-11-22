Not Available

A gritty urban thriller inspired by real events, Adios Vaya Con Dios is the authentic story of two friends within the world of Chicago's Latino street gangs. A day of reckoning approaches for Rory, a rising Irish-Mexican street lieutenant for the Olmecs, when his trusted life-long friend Eloy, just released from prison, dives right back into the chaotic crucible of violence and retribution that engulfs their neighborhood. Their friendship and loyalty to each other is tested to the limit.