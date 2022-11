Not Available

The famous couplet singer Mimi Pompon leaves everything to marry Heriberto Promenade, a wealthy merchant of Limoges with five marriages behind her. Of course Mimi has also been widowed five times. Saintpaul, an astute police, suspicious of so many accidental deaths and closely monitor both the mansion. Gradually, we discover that Heriberto, fearing that their wives may betray him, the killer, always with the complicity of her mother.