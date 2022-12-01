Aditi Mittal - Mother of Invention

Not Available

Motherhood: the most celebrated and exploited condition of human existence. Joining an illustrious line of shows by straight white men about their daddy issues, this is a show by a straight brown woman about her mummy issues. The star of Netflix's Comedians of the World and her own hour-long special, Aditi returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe after a critically acclaimed 2017 debut. 'Relaxed and utterly assured' ★★★★ (Skinny). 'Has an absorbing storytelling style' (Chortle.co.uk).