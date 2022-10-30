Adnan Semp-it

Not Available

Known as Nan Sempit by his friends, Adnan (Shaheizy Sam) is an orphan and a 'mat rempit' who decides to move to the big city in Kuala Lumpur after being treated unfairly by his aunt's family. During his stay in KL, Adnan lives with his elder brother Macha (Cat Farish) and works as a dispatch guy at a private company. He develops a friendly relationship with his boss, Nadia (Intan Ladyana) who comes from a very wealthy family. Soon, their relationship turns sour when an argument breaks open between Adnan and Zack.