The sequel to the successful "Adnan Sempit" by Ismail Bob Hashim in 2010 which told the story of Adnan, an orphaned street biker who is cared for by his aunt. On the other hand, Nadia is born to a wealthy family and currently owns a stable job. These two opposites soon encounter one another by chance and end up being in a relationship. Now, in "Adnan Sempit 2", it sees Shaheizy Sam reprising his role as Adnan, and his trials and tribulations in life and his relationship with Nadia.