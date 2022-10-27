Adnan Sempit Sawadikap

Not Available

Adnan, Bobby, Nadia and Wawa are going to Bangkok for a business affair plus a short getaway. Unfortunately, Nadia and Wawa had lost their passports. Therefore, only Adnan and Bobby have to go to Bangkok together with Adnan’s baby. Upon their arrival in Bangkok, their plans did not go well. He lost his baby and thought his baby was kidnapped for a child trafficking syndicate when he carelessly left the baby at the airport. They went for a search around the city and accidently met NOK, a Thai woman who suspiciously carrying a baby. Adnan was confident that Nok was carrying his baby and started chasing her. Later, Adnan found out that it wasn’t his son..