Adolescents' Love

Hamdy Ibrahim is a famous doctor in Mansoura and also the president of the “Virtue Advocates” association. When his daughter Mervat passes her secondary education and joins university, Hamdy entrusts his friend Mohsen to take care of her, while she moves to live in the university's campus. One day Hamdy decides to pay his daughter a visit, but he gets mixed up and enters a brothel instead, which leads to him being fired from the association. Meanwhile, Mervat is searching for love and wants to make more friends in her first year at college.