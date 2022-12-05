Adolescents of Chymera

Not Available

Based on actual events about the harsh realities of teenagers living life in a group home (where over 100,000 American juveniles live each year). The story: Roy (Josh Keaton), a new kid and artist from the suburbs is tested by Daryl (Carl Gilliard), the group home leader and his military style rules, a forbidden romance with Laura (Chloe Taylor), his streetwise and reactionary roommate (Danny Arroyo), and his own troubled past as he tries to survive until 'graduation day'. In the end, only his art can save his dreams of love, hope and freedom.