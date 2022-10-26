Not Available

Adolf Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told

  • Documentary
  • History
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Far outside what's normally taught as "history", this 6-hour documentary attempts to explain what's normally glossed over - Germany's actions prior to WWII, Hitler's popularity, the support of the Nazis by the Germans, the basis for hardline Nazi stances against Jews, and why Nazism was such a danger to the established world powers. It chronicles the German WWI defeat, communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery that served as the foundation of Nazi principles, and Hitler’s amazing rise to power. It also reveals a personal side of Hitler: his family background, his artwork and struggles, and what motivated him to pursue a career in politics. While open to criticism for being "pro-Nazi" in its perspectives, the documentary does present many factual foundations for those perspectives, highlighting an endless list of hypocrisies and double-standards imposed on Germany in the years before, during, and after WWII.

Cast

Adolf HitlerHimself
Heinrich HimmlerHimself
Hermann GöringHimself
Robert CarlyleAdolf Hitler
Liev SchreiberErnst Hanfstaengl
Peter O'ToolePresident Paul von Hindenburg

