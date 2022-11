Not Available

An abandoned girl,and a mother abandoning the girl met,what would happen ,will be there a spark for true love .Could this little girl bear the betray of family,the blame from friend .Facing the request of her loved ones ,could her let defense down and embrace the brightness .the vast loess Plateau in China ,and the good and candid people there .this film will explore fundamental humanity! Ugliness or beauty ? You are the judge!