“Adopting Haiti” is a documentary by filmmaker Timothy Wolfer about the struggle of the Maison des Enfants de Dieu orphanage and the 135 children who called it home. “Adopting Haiti” shines a light on a side of the Haitian tragedy that few are even aware exists. With only the clothes on his back, filmmaker Timothy Wolfer followed Tawnya Constantino and a team of dedicated volunteers as they navigated the often dangerous conditions in their struggle to evacuate 135 Haitian orphans and bring them to the United States.