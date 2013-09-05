2013

Naomi Watts and Robin Wright deliver riveting performances in "Adore," a sensual and provocative drama about two lifelong friends who find unexpectedhappinessin relationships that cross the bounds of convention. An unpredictable tale of misguided love and a heartfelt celebration of the enduring nature of female friendship, "Adore" is the English-speaking directorial debut of Anne Fontaine. Set in an Australian seaside town, "Adore" establishes an aura of fable as it follows two women’s plunge into uncharted waters. Watts and Wright fearlessly engage with the physical and psychological components of the story, capturing the complex emotions and powerful desires driving their characters. Strong performances from Xavier Samuel and James Frecheville complement Watts and Wright. "Adore" radiates with intoxicating sensuality while exploring the intricacies of love, family, morality and passion.