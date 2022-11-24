Not Available

An experimental erotic game. A man and a woman face each other naked; by the end they are mostly clothed and utterly exhausted. What happens in between is unique and completely improvised by the performers themselves. Restrained by the rules of their game, there is laughing, teasing, fighting, fucking, fingering, kissing. A love scene in reverse. Starring Sadie Lune and Parker Marx, who have such enormous chemistry — and such fun — that you can hardly believe this is their first time together. With music by acclaimed folk-pop songwriter Zoe Boekbinder.