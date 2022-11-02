Adrenaline Hunters: The Movie

Not Available

Through winter and summer, across endlessly varied landscapes in search of perfection... not just for the rush, but to unlock the philosophy of The Edge. Against these unadulterated backdrops, the athletes look more animal than human. Like a gecko clinging to a wall, Klem Loskot moves sinuously up a sheer rock cliff. Jerome Ruby leaps from a lonely, lofty sandstone spire to swoop towards the desert below, more falcon than man. David Arnaud descends raging mountain rivers as fluidly and powerfully as the fish that call it home. Australia, Canada, Madagascar, Morocco, New Zealand, Norway, the United States, and Vietnam are just some of the locations that provide the organic arenas for their high performance antics.