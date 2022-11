Not Available

ADRISHYA is an Emotional thriller which explores the intricacies of a child - Parent believe in knowing each other. A never seen Child anxiety and its evil effect that will make you emotional and cry. Twist and turns in the movie will hold your breath by a high degree of Adventure and Suspense. Debutant Director Sandeepp Chatterjee says, I was fascinated by the idea of exploring Biggest Disadvantage of a Nuclear Family.