Adrushtavanthulu

Not Available

Raghu (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) a notorious criminal released from jail after completing his imprisonment as a changed person and challenges the Inspector Murthy (Gummadi) that he is going to live as an honest person and prove himself in the society. So he turns as a truck driver for survival with the help of his friend Jakie (Padmanabham). While delivering goods via his truck, Raghu and Jackie help out a young man, who turns out to be a woman in disguise named Jaya (Jayalalitha).