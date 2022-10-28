Adsiz cengaver

Not Available

Unlike all other films of Cuneyt Arkin, this film picture is taken by a highly skilled team with quite a lot of preparations. The scenario is a fairy tale which is pleasantly supported by some high quality visual effects (prepared in a visual lab in England). The scenes are all supported with high quality decorations of the old times of the tale. Cuneyt Arkin with his athletic capabilities enables the hero of this tale to be brought to life in his act. It is really unlucky for the film team to prepare such a good film after a series of junk films which directly reduced the interest to this high quality film.