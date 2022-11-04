Not Available

Febryan forbids his wife, Rowena, to work, so that she can get pregnant. But due to his busy schedule, they hardly find time to have sex, and they often do it when Rowena is not fertile, so they have not been able to have children. Rowena is often away from home for her painting hobby. Then, she meets Cindy, who says that her husband is a seaman and she also introduces her to Rex, her brother-in-law. When they become closer, Cindy seduces Febryan, while Rex seduces Rowena. Cindy records Febryan having sex with her, while Rex makes Rowena fall so much in love with him that she asks Febryan for a divorce, especially after seeing the tape of Cindy and him. So Febryan gets half their property rights and half of their money. Actually, Cindy and Rex is a criminal couple, and they are actually husband and wife. Rowena is later persecuted, also attempts suicide. So she calls Febryan and they get along again. Then, they discover a foetus of two months old that Rowena is carrying.