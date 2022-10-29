1964

Advance To The Rear

  • Comedy
  • War
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 9th, 1964

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Slapstick rules in this 1964 Civil War comedy about miltary misfits and their incompetent commanders. Directed by George Marshall, and starring Glenn Ford, Stella Stevens, Melvyn Douglas, Joan Blondell, Jim Backus, Andrew Prine, Alan Hale Jr., Jesse Pearson, Michael Pate, James Griffith, Preston Foster, Yvonne Craig and the ever ubiquitous Whit Bissell.

Cast

Glenn FordCapt. Jared Heath
Stella StevensMartha Lou Williams
Melvyn DouglasCol. Claude Brackenbury
Jim BackusGen. Willoughby
Joan BlondellEasy Jenny
Andrew PrinePvt. Owen Selous

