Advance To The Rear

1964

Slapstick rules in this 1964 Civil War comedy about miltary misfits and their incompetent commanders. Directed by George Marshall, and starring Glenn Ford, Stella Stevens, Melvyn Douglas, Joan Blondell, Jim Backus, Andrew Prine, Alan Hale Jr., Jesse Pearson, Michael Pate, James Griffith, Preston Foster, Yvonne Craig and the ever ubiquitous Whit Bissell.