Advanced Ice Age Civilizations & Atlantis

Many new and amazing theories are now emerging about the origins of human civilization and Atlantis. Scientists are now discovering at the bottom of the earth's oceans evidence of ancient advanced cultures that pre-date the last Ice Age. Submerged megalithic sites have now been discovered in many places around the world including the remains of what is believed to be the lost ancient advanced civilization of Atlantis. One thing is certain, what you are about to see in this amazing film can only be described as miraculous. Evidence of ancient sea fairing cultures with advanced knowledge of astronomy, global mapping and complex mathematics. Includes spectacular underwater cinematography of ancient advanced city structures and a fascinating series of spellbinding interviews with researchers, scientists and the best known, most credible Ice Age authorities in the world today.