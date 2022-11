Not Available

Rob Pincus addresses one handed (Strong and Weak) shooting, one handed (Strong and Weak) reloading, the industry changing Non-Diagnostic Malfunction Drill and several other aspects of pistol handling that could save your life in a true worst case scenario. In addition to teaching the techniques, this video provides a basis for practicing them on any live fire range. If you’ve already developed your fundamental shooting skills, you’re ready for this video!