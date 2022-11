Not Available

Late at night, a drunken couple walk into a fenced grassy area with a tennis court. They start sex games on the umpire's chair, interrupted by the court lights going on and loud sounds coming over the public address system. They realize the gate they entered is now locked. They yell for help over the din of the speakers. She runs for the opposite gate; it's locked as well. He gives her a boost so she can climb the fence. Is something coming?