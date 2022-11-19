Not Available

When two boys on BMX and their Speedway racing Dad, come up against a notorious crime boss (Jon Campling ‘Harry Potter’s infamous ‘Death Eater’) and his criminal gang who have stolen a hoard of Diamonds from England’s Largest Castle, a chain of events is set off that will change their lives forever. .. With bumbling goons now in hot pursuit, the boys secretly bring stolen diamonds back into the family home, but the police are onto them too and the boys unwittingly get their Dad arrested for the crime. A race against time ensues with Dad in jail and Mum on the warpath, it’s down to the boys on their BMX bikes to use all their physical skills to prove who the real thieves are and to get their Dad out of jail in time for his final speedway race! From Multi-Award winning Director Howard J Ford, 'Adventure Boyz' is a Family film with lots of action, plenty of laughs and a positive message for kids that there are more adventures in life if you 'Get off that device, and get out there'!