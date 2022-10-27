Adventure Caribbean 3D: Diving With Sharks

Not Available

The breathtaking underwater world of the Caribbean holds many secrets. For millions of years, sea turtles and sharks have successfully shared this habitat. Here, sunlight penetrates crystal clear water and casts its spell over fantastic coral formations. This new 3D adventure enables us to experience tiger sharks, one of the ocean’s most dangerous animals, as if they were in our own living room. Sharks evoke both fear and fascination. Fast and agile, they glide elegantly through the water, observe us with all their senses and raise a number of questions. The media describes them as »killers« or »bloodthirsty beasts«, but a shark whisperer shows us the true face of these beautiful, enigmatic and astounding predators sensitive kings of the seas with unimaginable skills and more endangered than we thought.